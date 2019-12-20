LoyalCoin (LYL) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $834.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

