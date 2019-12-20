LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.25

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. LUNA has a total market cap of $70.90 million and $1.17 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LUNA

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC, KuCoin, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

