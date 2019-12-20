Maker Price Hits $487.27 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $487.27 million and $4.63 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bibox, CoinMex and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023496 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx, CoinMex, Radar Relay, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BitMart, Kucoin, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.