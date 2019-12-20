Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.56

Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.26. Mannatech shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 57 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

