Marshall Chesrown Buys 50,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marshall Chesrown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Marshall Chesrown bought 66,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00.

OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.76 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RumbleON by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBL. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

