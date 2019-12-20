Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.23.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.65. 2,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

