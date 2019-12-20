Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan Sells 500 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

