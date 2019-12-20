Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan Sells 500 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.