Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Shares Up 1.7%

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.07 ($0.04), 678,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,571% from the average session volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.02 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.01.

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Matomy Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matomy Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.