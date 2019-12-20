Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.54.

MCD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.66. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

