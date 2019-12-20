Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,004,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,769. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 69,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

