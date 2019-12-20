MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,619.00 and $320.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

