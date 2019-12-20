MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

