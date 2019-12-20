MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

