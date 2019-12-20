Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $295,707.00 and $180.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00603898 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

