Merculet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,793.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Merculet has a market cap of $382,301.00 and $59,793.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,609,694,823 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

