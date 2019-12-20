Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €15.20 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($16.36).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €13.15 ($15.29) on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.14 and its 200 day moving average is €13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and a P/E ratio of -69.58.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

