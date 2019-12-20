Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Nomura

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,286,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.