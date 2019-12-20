Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Nomura

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.
NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,286,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.