Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,027,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.