Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

