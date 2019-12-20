Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.
Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.30.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
