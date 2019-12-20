Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,696,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
