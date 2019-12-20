Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,973,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,696,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.