Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.71. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,127. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,484,000 after buying an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,300,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

