Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIDD. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Middleby by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $104,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Middleby by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

