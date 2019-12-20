Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares traded down 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02, 83,869 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average session volume of 26,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

About Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

