Mithril Ore Price Hits $11.68 on Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for about $11.68 or 0.00161874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $149,838.00 and $504.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00331075 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004035 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013914 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

MORE is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

