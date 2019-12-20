Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 116,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

