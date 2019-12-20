Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.15. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 116,067 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.