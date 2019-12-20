Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,707,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the previous session’s volume of 931,383 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 271.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 941,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $4,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mobileiron by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,442,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 687,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 655,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

