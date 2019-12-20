Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €58.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.44 ($60.98).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €49.91 ($58.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.65.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

