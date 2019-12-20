Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.50 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

E.On stock opened at €9.57 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.13. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit