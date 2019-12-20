Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

E.On stock opened at €9.57 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.13. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

