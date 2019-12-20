Morgan Stanley Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $51.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FE. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

