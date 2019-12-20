Morgan Stanley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $287.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.27. 466,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $226.17. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $293.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,261 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.