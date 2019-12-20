Morgan Stanley Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $333.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.78. 9,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,993. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,331,000 after buying an additional 197,868 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

