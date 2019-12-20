MyWish (WISH) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $60,160.00 and $50.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00186888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.01226791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00120221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

