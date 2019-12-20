NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, 221,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 197,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $1.00 price target on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 154.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 436.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

