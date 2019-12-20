National Bank Financial Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$13.00 Price Target

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$12.79.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

