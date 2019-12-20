National Grid (LON:NG) Given New GBX 1,010 Price Target at Barclays

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective (up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 953.40 ($12.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

