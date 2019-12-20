National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 980 at Deutsche Bank

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NG. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 9.30 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 962 ($12.65). 13,031,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 863.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

