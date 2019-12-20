NEO (NEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $378.86 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One NEO coin can now be bought for $8.64 or 0.00119908 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinrail, Liquid and Koinex. NEO has a market cap of $609.79 million and $378.86 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.01222482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NEO is neo.org

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinEx, Ovis, BitForex, Kucoin, BigONE, Bittrex, BCEX, Allcoin, Binance, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, Bibox, Coinsuper, Coinrail, ZB.COM, BitMart, Exrates, Koinex, Bitfinex, Liquid, TDAX, Bitinka, Livecoin, LBank, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinBene, COSS, Tidebit, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.