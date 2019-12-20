Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $234,084.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $234,084.00 and $118,362.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,017,489 coins and its circulating supply is 7,493,009 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.