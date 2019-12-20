Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $82,987.00 and approximately $45,864.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00014137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.06611822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

