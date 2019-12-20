New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.09.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,179,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP increased its holdings in New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

