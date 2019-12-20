Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.25 to $11.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,243. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nexa Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

