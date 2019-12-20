NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NXTC opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

