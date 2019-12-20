Nielsen’s (NLSN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NLSN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 627,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

