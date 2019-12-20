Noble (NYSE:NE) Trading 16.1% Higher

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price traded up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, 10,021,175 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,077,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $291.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $275.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noble in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Noble by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Noble by 40.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Noble by 40.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

