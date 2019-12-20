Nomura Boosts Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $121.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by Nomura from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Macquarie lowered Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT stock opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $62,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.