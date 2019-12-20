Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 127.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 4,559,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

