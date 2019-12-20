Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 58.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 127.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 4,559,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit