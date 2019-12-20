Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NFBK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 51,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $303,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,557.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

