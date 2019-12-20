Northgate (LON:NTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $329.03

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $329.03 and traded as low as $311.50. Northgate shares last traded at $314.50, with a volume of 162,853 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 328.89. The firm has a market cap of $415.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northgate’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Philip Vincent acquired 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £50,156.80 ($65,978.43).

Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

