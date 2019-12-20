NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 8,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.37. 15,076,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,577,711. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $240.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

