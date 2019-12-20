OKCash Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,014.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086358 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,205.71 or 0.99684749 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,897,573 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

