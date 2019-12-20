OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009109 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Coinnest, TDAX and CoinExchange. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DDEX, IDEX, IDAX, Ovis, CoinEx, Iquant, Coinone, TOPBTC, DigiFinex, Koinex, Ethfinex, ABCC, Mercatox, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Independent Reserve, CoinBene, Tidex, Zebpay, Radar Relay, FCoin, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, B2BX, Binance, BitForex, C2CX, CoinTiger, Huobi, TDAX, Upbit, Cryptopia, BigONE, COSS, Kucoin, BitMart, DragonEX, Coinrail, GOPAX, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, AirSwap, OKEx, Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, Exmo, Neraex, Tokenomy, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, IDCM, Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Cobinhood and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

